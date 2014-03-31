Shareablee Makes 2018's Inc. 5000 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine ranked Shareablee, a leading audience-based social media measurement firm, number 804 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small and mid-size businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2% and a median rate of 171.8%.

Shareablee Inc.

"The tremendous growth we have achieved, and this recognition, is indicative of how critical analytics are to driving bottom-line results for all businesses. Shareablee provides business intelligence and tools to clearly measure the impact of social media strategy in a complicated, cross-platform world," said Tania Yuki, Founder and CEO of Shareablee. "We are thrilled to be one of the fastest growing companies in America, and I'd especially like to thank our hard-working and talented team, as well as our innovative clients who have been critical to our success."

Shareablee continues to be a market leader, enhancing and expanding their platform offerings including developing new Instagram performance analytics for Stories and video views, as well as enabling monetization across platforms for creators, demystifying influencer measurement and innovating advertising effectiveness.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 17 to 19, 2018, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort, in San Antonio, Texas.

About Shareablee Inc.

Shareablee is the leader in audience-based social media measurement for media publishers, agencies and brands that want to understand the impact and effectiveness of their cross-platform social media campaigns. Launched in 2013, Shareablee empowers brands by providing data that can help them define and drive success on social media by arming them with metrics and predictive analytics that inform powerful best practices. Shareablee is the leading authority on audience intelligence, competitive benchmarking and actionable insights with clients in 15+ countries.

