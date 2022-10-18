Sharebite Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

Independent audit firm confirms the leading corporate food benefits platform is committed to the industry's highest infosec standards

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

"Completing the SOC-2 Type 1 attestation demonstrates the maturity of our technology infrastructure," says Dilip Rao, CEO and Co-Founder at Sharebite. "It shows our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection which is particularly critical for our customers in highly regulated industries."

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, Sharebite completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

As the leading corporate food benefits platform, Sharebite works with the world's best companies — across the financial services, legal, technology, sports, and consumer sectors — to centralize meal allowances, delivery orders, and flexible solutions designed for the hybrid workforce. Sharebite also supports government institutions and non-profit organizations with particularly strict infosec standards for which a SOC2 attestation is highly valuable.

"Our customer-obsessed mindset guides our work, day in and day out," said Amar Shikari, Vice President of Strategy & Operations at Sharebite. "We pay meticulous attention to the details, whether it's monitoring employees' engagement with our platform or enforcing strict infosec standards, because doing so is a cornerstone of building trust with our customers and scaling our impact."

While the Type 1 audit is not a required prerequisite to Type 2, organizations like Sharebite who complete the Type 1 first are helping to mitigate potential audit loops and timeline extensions by ensuring their compliance program design is fundamentally sound before entering the Type 2 observation period.

To earn this attestation, Sharebite partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. Sharebite executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC.

About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities, via its partnerships with Feeding America and City Harvest. In 2022, Sharebite was recognized as a Crain's New York Business Best Place to Work and a finalist in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Citizens Awards, which recognize businesses that serve as a force for good.

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

