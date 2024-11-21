Sharebite Named 35th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 500™

Amid a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4,914%, Sharebite's Hypergrowth Continues with Rising Demand for its Category-Defining Corporate Meal Benefits Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the leading meal benefits platform built exclusively for companies, today announced it has been ranked 35th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Sharebite's recognition underscores the company's accelerated growth trajectory and its role as a pioneer in the meal benefits industry. As organizations navigate the complexities of today's workforce—spanning in-office, remote, and hybrid environments—Sharebite's flexible, adaptable solutions that drive meaningful employee engagement have become a must-have benefit for hundreds of the world's most reputable companies.

"Being named the 35th fastest growing company by Deloitte is a powerful reflection of our team's dedication, resilience, and passion," said Dilip Rao, Founder and CEO of Sharebite. "While we celebrate this incredible milestone, what truly drives us is the impact we've made on people's lives. Our mission to empower employees and transform workplace experiences through our meal benefits has sparked stories of personal and professional growth that inspire us daily. This is only the beginning—we're excited to continue making a difference and shaping the future of workplace well-being."

Recognizing the constantly evolving dynamics of today's workforce, Sharebite has redefined how companies approach meal benefits with its customizable, innovative technology. Whether employees get lunch delivered to the office via Sharebite Stations or use their meal allowance at any local food merchant via Sharebite Passport, companies rely on Sharebite to provide employees with nutritious meals–no matter where they are. Thanks to its 95% utilization rate, Sharebite not only enhances employee satisfaction and retention, but also fosters a sense of community, driving collaboration and productivity across organizations.

Deloitte's recognition highlights Sharebite's continued momentum during a banner year of industry honors. Recently, Sharebite was ranked No. 35 on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list and secured the No. 56 ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

To learn more about how Sharebite partners with companies to feed their employees, visit here .

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Sharebite

As the leading meal benefits platform built exclusively for companies, Sharebite enables the world's best organizations to feed employees whether they're in the office, remote, or hybrid through meal allowances — standardizing benefits, elevating employee engagement, fueling productivity, and building a sense of community. Sharebite's vision is to get every worker in America fed, and its mission-driven model also helps combat food insecurity in local communities, as every transaction made on the platform results in a donation made to help feed someone in need, via its partnerships with Feeding America® and City Harvest.

About Deloitte

