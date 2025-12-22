Sharebox Accelerates Global Expansion of AI-Powered Multi-Sensory XR Platform

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebox Co., Ltd., a developer of AI-powered multi-sensory extended reality (XR) platforms, said it will accelerate its global expansion strategy from 2026, positioning its proprietary SHAREBOX platform as a scalable solution for immersive education, content, marketing, and public experience projects worldwide.

Founded with the vision of connecting people through interaction, Sharebox designs immersive XR environments that integrate digital technology with physical space. The company's SHAREBOX platform enables multi-sensory interaction by combining visual projection, sound, scent, wind, and spatial audio to deliver immersive experiences across both indoor and outdoor environments.

Sharebox's core solutions include P-SHAREBOX, a five-sided projection-mapped XR showroom; LX-SHAREBOX, a multi-sensory XR box incorporating scent, wind, and 3D audio; OL-SHAREBOX, an outdoor interactive landmark solution; LS-HAREBOX, a modular XR media wall; and OA-SHAREBOX, anamorphic XR content optimized for large-format LED displays. These solutions are designed as modular systems that can be adapted to different venues, industries, and regional markets.

As part of its global strategy, Sharebox is strengthening the integration of artificial intelligence into its XR platforms. In 2025, the company expanded its use of generative AI to support content creation, localization, and adaptive interaction, enabling clients to deploy immersive experiences more efficiently across multiple markets.

"Our goal is to provide a global XR platform that can be flexibly deployed and localized while delivering consistent quality and immersion," said Yeonsik Shin, Chief Executive Officer of Sharebox. "By combining AI with multi-sensory XR technology, we aim to support new forms of engagement in education, branding, and public spaces worldwide."

Beyond technology development, Sharebox is positioning SHAREBOX as a global experience infrastructure applicable to education, retail, tourism, culture, and corporate marketing. In education, the platform supports immersive learning environments designed to improve participation and retention. In retail and branding, it enables experiential campaigns that connect physical installations with digital and social media channels. For tourism and public spaces, Sharebox's XR solutions are used to transform landmarks into interactive destinations.

The company is also expanding its city-scale XR media model, linking immersive installations with large outdoor LED displays to extend campaigns across multiple locations within urban environments. This approach allows brands and institutions to deliver cohesive narratives at scale.

Sharebox's competitiveness is supported by a portfolio of patents related to immersive interaction spaces and proprietary XR authoring tools. The company has been recognized as a technology-innovative enterprise and continues to invest in intellectual property to support long-term growth.

Sharebox said its overseas expansion is supported by an export-focused digital content program operated by South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, as it seeks partnerships and projects in international markets.

