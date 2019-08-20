ShareBuilder 401k Announces 2019 401(k) Promotion Ahead Of National Safe Harbor Deadline

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareBuilder 401k, a leading 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, easy to manage, index fund-based retirement plans, is offering a special discount to businesses that set up a new 401(k) plan ahead of the October 1st government deadline for Safe Harbor plan designs.

Safe Harbor 401(k)s feature a variety of benefits and savings for business owners looking to maximize tax-deferred contributions and minimize future tax burdens, while automatically satisfying IRS plan testing requirements. Starting today, ShareBuilder 401k is offering discounts to businesses with employees that set up a new plan before the October 1st Safe Harbor deadline:

Discount Timing Details $200 off set-up costs 8/20/2019 - 9/03/2019 For additional information, visit

www.sharebuilder401k.com. $100 off set-up costs 9/04/2019 - 9/17/2019 For additional information, visit

www.sharebuilder401k.com.

"Now is a great time to start building a better future for yourself, your business and your employees with a 401(k) plan," said Stuart Robertson, CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "Our goal is to help more business owners and employees save and invest for the future with low-cost retirement solutions, and the Safe Harbor plan is a great fit and opportunity for most businesses with employees to get on that path with some extra benefits and savings."

The Safe Harbor deadline approaches as new legislation aimed at broadening access to employer retirement plans is under review. The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement or "SECURE" Act includes a provision increasing the cap under which a business can automatically enroll workers in "safe harbor" plans (from 10 to 15 percent of wages) and makes it easier for part-time workers to participate in employer-sponsored plans.

"The SECURE Act is well-intentioned and will hopefully have some impact, but we must also focus on tackling the heart of the issue, which is lack of awareness and education," Robertson said. "For example, most small business owners don't realize any size business can have a 401(k) plan, or what a Safe Harbor plan is, much less how it can benefit a business and its employees. At ShareBuilder 401k, that's our priority – offering accessible and easy to digest content and guidance on important topics like Safe Harbor plans, so business owners can make informed choices about planning and investing for retirement."

About ShareBuilder 401k

ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products and resources for small- to mid-sized companies, including owner-only businesses. Founded in 2005 and now serving more than 6500 businesses across the US, ShareBuilder 401k is a pioneer of the index-based 401(k), digital quoting and purchasing of retirement plans, and providing investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services for every client's fund roster. ShareBuilder 401k is committed to further expanding access to retirement plans and leading more Americans to save through cutting-edge technology, low costs and quality education and support.

Contact: Alison Cahill

alison@cahillcommunicationsgroup.com

(917) 653-7592

SOURCE ShareBuilder 401k

