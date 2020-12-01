Sharebuilder 401k Announces Free Set-Up on All of Its 401(k) Plans December 1 - 22

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the current season of giving, there's never been a greater need for savings. And one company wants to help with both.

Through December 22, ShareBuilder 401k, a leading provider of low-cost retirement plans, is waiving set-up fees on all of its 401(k) plans -- fees that normally run between $150 for a self-employed business owner opening a Solo 401(k) and $495 to $995 for businesses with multiple employees.

"After a challenging 2020, a 401(k) can be a welcome and meaningful holiday gift that helps employees start the New Year right - with a renewed focus on building savings," said Stuart Robertson, President and CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "At a time when holiday parties and gifts are out of reach for many businesses, free set-up on a 401(k) plan provides an affordable way to still spread some cheer."

Plans that are set-up in December can also include an initial 401(k) contribution from the business owner -- be it a match or profit share -- enabling them to not only provide an important employee benefit for years to come, but to also say 'happy holidays' in 2020. These employer contributions are tax deductible too.

Starting a 401(k) plan also provides other tax benefits. To help business owners better understand the tax benefits of starting a 401(k) plan, ShareBuilder 401k has issued "Top Tax Reasons to Start a 401(k)" to help reveal, for example, how an employee like an owner has the ability to contribute and receive up to $57,000 pre-tax in 2020. In fact, for Solo 401(k)s, the self-employed person serves as both the employer and employee. The owner can make up to $19,500 in contributions as an employee and add another 20 to 25 percent of earnings based on their business type (up to the 2020 limit). As long as the plan is installed by the IRS' December 31st deadline, the owner has until their tax deadline (April 15, 2021 for most) to make employer contributions.

For additional information on the promotion, visit www.sharebuilder401k.com.

About ShareBuilder 401k

ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products and resources for small- to mid-sized companies, including owner-only businesses. Founded in 2005 and now serving more than 6500 businesses across the US, ShareBuilder 401k is a pioneer of the index-based 401(k), digital quoting and purchasing of retirement plans, and providing investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services for every client's fund roster. ShareBuilder 401k is committed to further expanding access to retirement plans and leading more Americans to save through cutting-edge technology, low costs and quality education and support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Dan Branley, [email protected], 206.914.1231

SOURCE ShareBuilder 401k

Related Links

http://www.sharebuilder401k.com

