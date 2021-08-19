ShareBuilder 401k Issues Reminder as Important 401(k) Deadline Approaches, Offers Price Break to Businesses That Set Up New Plans in August & September

Businesses that miss the deadline - but still start a new plan - face additional monitoring and testing. Tweet this

Safe harbor 401(k)s feature a variety of benefits and savings for business owners seeking to lower taxes, save for retirement and help attract and retain top talent. The safe harbor plan design automatically satisfies IRS plan testing requirements and enables the option for any employee, including high earners, to maximize their 401(k) contributions. Businesses that miss the deadline - but still start a new plan - face additional monitoring, testing, and potential limitations on how much owners and other higher earners can contribute each year.

Starting today, ShareBuilder 401k is offering a $200 discount to businesses with employees that commit to a new plan by September 27 - representing the lead time needed to meet the October 1 safe harbor deadline.

"Many small businesses think they're too small to offer 401(k) benefits or that it might be too complicated or costly to get started," said Stuart Robertson, CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "These are common myths as costs are minimal and tax deductible. Additionally, providers like ShareBuilder 401k offer all index funds that keep expenses for employees low - helping them keep more of their money in the market for retirement."

All 401(k) plans except Solo 401(k)s are subject to government tests to ensure the plan is serving the best interest of all employees and not just high earners. While matching isn't required to offer a 401(k) plan, a safe harbor 401(k) requires a company to provide an immediately vested match to automatically satisfy non-discrimination testing.

About ShareBuilder 401k

