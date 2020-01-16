Sharecare and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter - renowned for the Emmy Awards - announce finalists in 2020 Sharecare Awards

"In our second year, we are extremely proud to recognize this inspiring group of honorees – from global nonprofits to trusted media organizations and leading healthcare institutions," said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. "With such meaningful and high-impact content across the awards' 15 categories, we hope that the Sharecare Awards serve as a vehicle to reward these talented creators and inspire others to follow their example into the future."

Between now and Friday, Jan. 31, the public is invited to vote for their favorite of the 70 finalists, which will determine the winner of the "people's choice" 2020 Sharing Care Award. Each finalist's submission is available for viewing at www.sharecareawards.org/voting, where people can cast their vote for up to one finalist in each category per day during this period.

Finalists and winners for each category will be honored at the 2020 Sharecare Awards event on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Atlanta. Hosted by cardiothoracic surgeon and Emmy Award-winning host of "The Dr. Oz Show," Dr. Mehmet Oz, this celebratory event will confer several additional awards of distinction, including the Founder's Award, Humanitarian Award (Individual), Humanitarian Award (Organization), and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Established in 2019 with NY NATAS, which fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award, the Sharecare Awards promote and reward excellence for the best productions and programming in health and well-being. Honorees in the inaugural Sharecare Awards included acclaimed actress, producer, author, social activist and philanthropist Marlo Thomas; renowned neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta; the American Red Cross; National Kidney Foundation; AARP; and American Heart Association, among others.

For more information about the Sharecare Awards, visit www.sharecareawards.org.

