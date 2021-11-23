Sharecare and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, announce 2021 Sharecare Award winners

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the complete list of winners of the 2021 Sharecare Awards. Held in association with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter (NY NATAS) – renowned for the annual Emmy Awards – the Sharecare Awards recognize the year's best digital campaigns and content that promote health and well-being.

The third annual Sharecare Awards honored winners across categories spanning chronic conditions and individual contributions to community health. Winners were revealed and celebrated in a month-long virtual campaign that featured health and well-being influencers and celebrity advocates including CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Special Olympics chairman Tim Shriver, Emmy Award-winning actors Ann Dowd and Courtney B. Vance, and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, among others.

The 2021 Sharecare Awards category winners are:

Behavorial/Mental Health – "PSA: The Internet is a Predator Playground" by Lauren's Kids Foundation

– "PSA: The Internet is a Predator Playground" by Lauren's Kids Foundation Cancer – "Alula" by Alula

– "Alula" by Alula Children's Health – "An Innovator (& Survivor's) Guide to Eating Disorder Recovery" by MedCircle

– "An Innovator (& Survivor's) Guide to Eating Disorder Recovery" by MedCircle Chronic Conditions – "Jade & Trubs" by Mutal Rescue

– "Jade & Trubs" by Mutal Rescue COVID Care & Pandemic Response – "Curative Mobile Vans" by Curative

– "Curative Mobile Vans" by Curative Disruptors in Healthcare – "Fauci: The Virus Hunter documentary" by South Florida PBS

– "Fauci: The Virus Hunter documentary" by South Florida PBS Health Activism – "La Ventana" by The Case for Her and YLabs

– "La Ventana" by The Case for Her and YLabs Health/Science: Program/Special – "The Science of Forgiveness" by Rebel Media Productions

– "The Science of Forgiveness" by Rebel Media Productions Health/Science: News – "Tragedy Saves A Life" by The University of Kansas Health System

– "Tragedy Saves A Life" by The Health System Healthy Living – "Living the Possibilities" by Diveheart

– "Living the Possibilities" by Diveheart Men's Health – "Men's Story Project YouTube channel" by Men's Story Project

– "Men's Story Project YouTube channel" by Men's Story Project Pet Health – "Bhuvana & Abhishek & Lollipop" by Mutual Rescue

– "Bhuvana & Abhishek & Lollipop" by Mutual Rescue Social Storyteller – "Fight On!" by National Academy of Sports Medicine

– "Fight On!" by National Academy of Sports Medicine Women's Health – "Yourhealthybreasts.org" by HealthyWomen

"Over the last year and especially in the challenging pandemic environment, we've witnessed the powerful role that content can play in people's individual health journeys as well as the well-being of our communities," said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare. "Our 2021 Sharecare Awards winners represent best-in-class productions that not only educate but also inspire others to action, and it is our privilege to celebrate their incredible work."

In addition to honoring category award winners, Sharecare and NY NATAS also conferred four Sharecare Awards of distinction in 2021:

Lifetime Achievement Award – entrepreneur and philanthropist Arthur M. Blank

– entrepreneur and philanthropist Community Well-Being Index: Healthiest State Award – Commonwealth of Massachusetts

– Commonwealth of Community Well-Being Index: Healthiest Metro Area Award – San Francisco - Oakland - Hayward, California

– - - Sharing Care Award – "La Ventana" by The Case for Her and YLabs

The 2021 Sharecare Awards, operated through the Sharecare Foundation, were judged by a carefully curated Academy of Judges, comprised of leading healthcare and media professionals with expertise in each of the competition categories. The program also was made possible through the generous support of sponsors Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Delta Air Lines, Wellstar Health System, Atlanta Hawks, and UNITE.

Content from category award winners and finalists, as well as more information about the Sharecare Awards, are available at sharecareawards.org.

