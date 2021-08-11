Sharecare announces second quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights

Sharecare updates FY 2021 revenue outlook to range of $414 million to $415 million from $408 million Tweet this

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue of $98.5 million compared to $78.2 million , an increase of 26% and coming in at the high end of guidance

compared to , an increase of 26% and coming in at the high end of guidance The acquisition of doc.ai contributed $5.0 million to revenue in the quarter

to revenue in the quarter Net loss of $20.2 million compared to net loss of $13.7 million

compared to net loss of Includes non-cash expenses of $8.9 million for the change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, anti-dilution provisions and other contingent consideration, including $2.6 million as a result of the doc.ai anti-dilution provision

for the change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, anti-dilution provisions and other contingent consideration, including as a result of the doc.ai anti-dilution provision Adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 million compared to $7.9 million , exceeding the guidance of $6.5 million , reflecting additional growth investments to support product innovation and expanded sales initiatives. Comparability with Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2020 was impacted by temporary cost reductions as a result of furloughed employees, as well as salary and travel reductions due to COVID-19.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Closed $50 million investment from second largest health plan in U.S. to co-develop next generation multi-payor advocacy solution as an extension to the Sharecare digital platform

investment from second largest health plan in U.S. to co-develop next generation multi-payor advocacy solution as an extension to the Sharecare digital platform Added new employer, government, provider, and life sciences customers

Launched several new government-sponsored health plans including Centene's Peach State Health Plan Medicaid line of business and Humana's CarePlus and their Medicare Advantage population

Won Health Net's Medicare line of business for both California and Oregon , which we believe represents an opportunity to add an estimated 800,000 new members

Financial Outlook

"By executing across all three of our channels – enterprise, provider, and consumer solutions – we organically grew total year-over-year revenue in the second quarter by approximately 20% while positive Adjusted EBITDA was ahead of our previous guidance," said Justin Ferrero, president and chief financial officer of Sharecare. "We've established a solid foundation and are in a strong position to invest in new opportunities to further accelerate our growth and profitability, and with 97% of our business booked, we remain confident in our full year outlook."

As announced today, Sharecare closed the acquisition of CareLinx, a nationwide home care platform that delivers intermittent on-demand personal care services in the homes of patients, while facilitating rich data capture, population health analytics, and real-time care coordination with remote clinical teams. Positioned to serve patient needs across the entire care continuum – from personal care to clinical care in the home – this acquisition brings a human touch to Sharecare's digital solution with CareLinx's network of more than 450,000 caregivers. Read more in the official press release.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Guidance

For the three months ending September 30, 2021, the Company expects:

Revenue in the range of $103 to $105 million , including approximately a $2 million contribution from CareLinx, representing greater than 28% growth over Q3 2020

to , including approximately a contribution from CareLinx, representing greater than 28% growth over Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of approximately $6 to $7 million , which includes significant continued investment in sales and innovation. The Adjusted EBITDA target also includes $1 million loss in the quarter from the CareLinx acquisition.

FY 2021 Financial Guidance

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, the Company is updating its outlook to reflect the impact of the CareLinx acquisition and now expects:

Revenue in the range of $414 to $415 million , from approximately $408 million

to , from approximately Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $28 to $30 million , from approximately $31 million . The $2 to $3 million Adjusted EBITDA reduction is related to the CareLinx acquisition.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to review the second quarter results today, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. E.T. The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 284-3435 for U.S. participants, or (914) 800-3939 for international participants, and referencing the conference ID #8885479; or via live audio webcast, available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/. A webcast replay of the call will be available for on-demand listening at the same link and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

The calculation and reconciliation of historic Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP, is provided below and in the accompanying financial tables. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) because we do not provide guidance for net income (loss) or for items that we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance, including, but not limited to, the impact of significant non-recurring items, as certain of these items are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest income, (iii) interest expense, (iv) other expense (non-operating), (v) gain/loss from equity method investment, (vi) income tax (benefit) expense, (vii) share-based compensation, (viii) severance, (ix) warrant value for revenue contracts (x) common stock issues for services and (xi) transaction and closing costs. We do not view the items excluded as representative of our ongoing operations.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "outlook," "target," "reflect," "on track," "foresees," "future," "may," "deliver," "will," "shall," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms, other comparable terminology (although not all forward-looking statements contain these words), or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our ability to realize the benefits of recent and future acquisitions, including CareLinx, partnerships or other relationships with third parties or customers, and the statements under the caption "Financial Outlook." We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Descriptions of some of the factors that could cause actual results to defer materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section of the prospectus for our business combination filed with the SEC on June 3, 2021. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations:

Jen Martin Hall

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Bob East

[email protected]

443-450-4189

SHARECARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 98,459



$ 78,228



$ 188,068



$ 160,156

Costs and operating expenses:













Costs of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 48,634



36,557



93,028



80,247

Sales and marketing 12,046



8,364



23,556



17,889

Product and technology 15,812



10,080



36,266



21,146

General and administrative 19,198



22,284



38,752



37,680

Depreciation and amortization 7,167



6,445



13,850



13,047

Total costs and operating expenses 102,857



83,730



205,452



170,009

Loss from operations (4,398)



(5,502)



(17,384)



(9,853)

Other income (expense):













Interest income 21



16



29



53

Interest expense (7,095)



(7,569)



(14,105)



(15,423)

Other expense (8,852)



(296)



(20,730)



(312)

Total other expense (15,926)



(7,849)



(34,806)



(15,682)

Loss before income tax (expense) benefit (20,324)



(13,351)



(52,190)



(25,535)

Income tax (expense) benefit 99



(356)



14



227

Net loss (20,225)



(13,707)



(52,176)



(25,308)

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 24



(300)



(82)



(268)

Net loss attributable to Sharecare, Inc. $ (20,249)



$ (13,407)



$ (52,094)



$ (25,040)

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (8.77)



$ (6.99)



$ (23.00)



$ (12.99)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 30



9



2,268



2,108



SHARECARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



As of June 30,

2021

As of December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,842



$ 22,603

Accounts receivable, net (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,153 and $3,874 respectively) 80,875



70,540

Other receivables 2,527



3,152

Prepaid expenses 9,558



3,876

Other current assets 1,835



1,521

Total current assets 137,637



101,692

Property and equipment, net 4,056



4,073

Equity method investment —



—

Other long term assets 19,982



6,226

Intangible assets, net 120,433



78,247

Goodwill 155,050



75,736

Total assets $ 437,158



$ 265,974









Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 30,483



$ 19,346

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 54,999



41,058

Deferred revenue 30,409



9,907

Contract liabilities, current 4,300



4,045

Debt, current 1,157



1,011

Total current liabilities 121,348



75,367

Contract liabilities, noncurrent 3,983



6,261

Warrant liabilities 11,120



4,963

Long-term debt 166,834



173,769

Other long-term liabilities 47,042



15,070

Total liabilities 350,327



275,430









Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable non-controlling interest –



4,000

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,763,656 and 1,726,620 shares authorized; 884,033 and 877,854 shares issued and outstanding, aggregate liquidation preference of $189,213 and $186,741 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 242,629



190,875









Stockholders' deficit:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 5,455,000 and 5,250,000 shares authorized; 2,149,417 and 2,083,916 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2



2

Additional paid-in capital 287,495



186,279

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,158)



(702)

Accumulated deficit (444,207)



(392,113)

Total Sharecare stockholders' deficit (157,868)



(206,534)

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 2,070



2,203

Total stockholders' deficit (155,798)



(204,331)

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 437,158



$ 265,974



SHARECARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (20,225)



$ (13,707)



(52,176)



$ (25,308)

Add:

















Depreciation and amortization 7,167



6,445



13,850



13,047

Interest income (21)



(16)



(29)



(53)

Interest expense 7,095



7,569



14,105



15,423

Other expense 8,852



296



20,730



312

Income tax (benefit) expense (99)



356



(14)



(227)

Share-based compensation 2,360



5,166



14,386



5,813

Severance 200



1,584



265



1,797

Warrants issued with revenue contracts(a) (2)



133



38



263

Transaction and closing costs 1,321



99



2,022



188

Adjusted EBITDA(b) $ 6,648



$ 7,925



13,177



11,255











(a) Represents the non-cash value of warrants issued to clients for meeting specific revenue thresholds.









(b) Includes non-cash amortization associated with contract liabilities recorded in connection with acquired businesses.

SOURCE Sharecare

