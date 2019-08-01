Sharecare Awards call for entries opens on Aug. 1

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today opened the call for entries for the 2020 Sharecare Awards. Held in association with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter – which fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award – the Sharecare Awards seeks to inspire and honor broadcast and digital media health productions and programs that demonstrate "sharing care." Entries for the second annual competition will be accepted until Oct. 31, 2019.

Creators of health-related programming may submit entries in any of the Sharecare Awards' 15 categories, including behavioral and mental health; caregiving and end of life; chronic conditions; health/science: news; health/science: program or special; healthy living; innovation; and public and community health and policy. New categories for the 2020 competition include addiction and recovery; cancer; diabetes; heart disease; men's health; social influencers in health and wellness; and women's health.

In addition to the 15 category awards, the Sharecare Awards will also confer five special awards to individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions in health and well-being. These awards include the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Founder's Award, and two Humanitarian Awards – given to one individual and one organization. The final award – the Sharing Care Award – will be bestowed to the finalist across the 15 categories that receives the most popular votes during a two-week voting period in January 2020.

"We are proud to honor the remarkable organizations and individuals committed to shining a light on the most pressing issues affecting health today through the Sharecare Awards," said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. "We look forward to receiving creative, best-in-class entries from across the healthcare spectrum, from driving awareness of a chronic condition to inspiring others to create a culture of well-being."

The Sharecare Awards launched as a first-of-its-kind awards competition that promotes and rewards excellence for the best productions and programming in health and well-being. Honorees in the inaugural Sharecare Awards in March 2019 included acclaimed actress, producer, author, social activist and philanthropist Marlo Thomas; renowned neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta; the American Red Cross; National Kidney Foundation; AARP; and American Heart Association, among others.

Winners of the 2020 Sharecare Awards will be revealed at a celebratory event in Atlanta on Thursday, March 26, 2020, where all finalists and special award winners will be honored. Details including location and ticket information will be announced in early 2020.

The Sharecare Awards is operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established solely in support of this awards program. For more information about the Sharecare Awards or to submit an entry, visit www.sharecareawards.org.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

