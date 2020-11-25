Sharecare earns 18 Digital Health Awards for virtual care platform, original COVID-19 content, and well-being engagement tools

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it was recognized in the Fall 2020 Digital Health Awards with 18 awards across its social media channels, patient engagement and education products, virtual care platform, and original content and resources, including those developed in rapid response to the pandemic.

The biannual Digital Health Awards recognize the world's best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals. For the third consecutive competition, Sharecare took the top spot in the Instagram category with a Gold distinction. The Sharecare team also earned Gold Awards for Dr. Oz1 on Facebook and An Interactive Look at Immunotherapy, part of the digital health company's patient engagement and education solution suite.

"The value of credible, engaging, and easily accessible tools and information is paramount in today's health landscape, and we are proud that the high-quality, high-impact work produced by our world-class teams is making a difference in lives everywhere," said Laura Klein, president of Sharecare's consumer division. "As we continuously challenge ourselves to leverage creativity, innovative approaches, and the latest in technology to empower patients in their health journeys, we take inspiration from the visionary partners who have joined us in our quest to foster healthier communities and populations and ultimately become all together better."

Upon COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, Sharecare adopted a cross-functional approach to meet increased consumer demand for credible information and virtual care tools to manage people's overall well-being. Among the earliest digital health resources launched in response to the pandemic, Sharecare's comprehensive COVID-19 hub and the content housed within it – including its Silver Award-winning interactive global case map and the Merit Award-winning Normal Now video series – are some of the most decorated productions in this year's Spring and Fall Digital Health Awards competitions. In fact, for its news articles, videos, and interactive tools related to COVID-19, Sharecare earned nine Digital Health Awards in 2020 – four in the Spring and another five in the Fall.

The full list of Sharecare's Fall 2020 Digital Health Awards is as follows:

Gold Awards

Silver Awards

Bronze Awards

Merit Awards

The Digital Health Awards are organized by the Health Information Resource Center, a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields, to recognize first-rate digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. The winners are selected by a panel of nearly 30 qualified health technology professionals and are evaluated based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience, and overall quality.

For more information about the Digital Health Awards, including the full list of Fall 2020 winners, visit www.digitalhealthawards.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

1 Sharecare operates the digital business of The Dr. Oz Show, which includes DoctorOz.com and Dr. Oz's social media channels.

SOURCE Sharecare

Related Links

sharecare.com

