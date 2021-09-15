Sharecare expands executive leadership team with key hires from UST and Salesforce to drive continued revenue growth

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced two new strategic hires to bolster its executive leadership team and accelerate growth across its Enterprise and Provider channels: Jaffry Mohammed has joined Sharecare as executive vice president and head of Enterprise and Provider from UST, and Kevin O'Laughlin, previously with Salesforce, has been named executive vice president of sales and account management of Enterprise and Provider.

"With nearly 9 million lives served through Sharecare's Enterprise channel and approximately 6,000 physician practices, hospital systems, and health plans as clients of Provider, the solid foundation we've established enables us to invest in innovation and accelerated growth across our integrated platform, and Jaffry and Kevin are poised to maximize the opportunities across our growing customer base," said Pam Shipley, chief operating officer at Sharecare. "As they execute on our plan to hire more than 100 new sales personnel, lead our teams to increase penetration among our existing clients, and expand our total market opportunity with growth drivers such as our digital therapeutics, value-based care offering, and next generation multi-payor advocacy solution, we remain confident in our ability to deliver strong financial performance throughout the remainder of the year."

As previously reported in its second quarter earnings call, during the three months ended June 30, 2021, Sharecare successfully renewed and expanded its relationships with existing Enterprise partners while landing new clients. Examples include government sponsored health plans such as Centene's Peach State Health Plan, Humana's CarePlus, and Health Net's Medicare line of business for both California and Oregon; and large employer customers including Nordstrom, Lockheed Martin, and Georgia's State Health Benefit Plan. For the Provider channel, Sharecare added new logos in the second quarter, including Arizona Oncology, Connecticut Orthopedics, and OrthoCarolina while expanding contracts with existing clients such as Capital Ortho and Florida Orthopedic Associates.

Building on this momentum, in his new role, Jaffry Mohammed is responsible for the growth and strategy of Sharecare's operations that enable payors, employers, government agencies, and health systems to build healthier populations at scale by utilizing digital innovation not only to achieve optimal health outcomes but also to conquer process-oriented problems that are pervasive in healthcare. With over 20 years of experience, Mohammed brings a comprehensive understanding of the U.S. healthcare ecosystem and a strong track record of value creation at the intersection of healthcare and technology.

Prior to joining Sharecare, Mohammed was senior vice president and head of healthcare at UST, a global provider of digital transformation solutions and services. As the first to lead its newly formed healthcare vertical, Mohammed was responsible for driving revenue growth and diversifying the portfolio of healthcare services through M&A and product development. His leadership vision and strategy led to an expansion of the division's capabilities, talent, and payor and provider customer base, which yielded nearly 400% in annual revenue growth in less than five years. Previously, Mohammed also spent over a decade as a software engineer at organizations such as Anthem, where he played different leadership roles in operational system consolidation and modernization. Before Anthem, he worked as a consultant with Aetna and played a critical role in platform design amid the merger of Aetna and US Healthcare.

With over a decade of experience selling complex software solutions to large healthcare organizations, Kevin O'Laughlin joins Sharecare from Salesforce.com. There, he led a team managing some of the tech company's most strategic Fortune 30 healthcare accounts, including Anthem, and was responsible for the growth and retention of a large portfolio of complex solutions making up a significant portion of the payor vertical business. Prior to Salesforce.com, O'Laughlin worked within the healthcare verticals at both Careerbuilder.com and Compliant Healthcare Technologies. In his new role at Sharecare, O'Laughlin will lead the sales and account management teams for the Enterprise and Provider channels, with an immediate focus on developing the processes and people to grow revenue and ensure client success and satisfaction.

To learn more about Sharecare and its extended leadership team, visit www.sharecare.com/leadership

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:

Jen Martin Hall

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharecare

Related Links

sharecare.com

