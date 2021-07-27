Sharecare founder Jeff Arnold named one of Atlanta's "Most Admired CEOs"

ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its co-founder, chairman, and CEO, Jeff Arnold, has been named one of Atlanta's "Most Admired CEOs" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Through its annual Most Admired CEO Awards, the Atlanta Business Chronicle celebrates metro area leaders with a strong record of innovation, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to diversity, and significant contributions to Atlanta-area communities. Arnold is among 40 business, civic, and community leaders selected by the publication's editorial team this year for this distinguished honor.

"This recognition is reflective of the collective accomplishments of the extended Sharecare team, including our employees, investors, partners, and, especially, our customers using our products," said Arnold. "I look forward to realizing our shared vision to make a meaningful impact on the well-being of communities around the globe and improve healthcare access and affordability for all."

Just over a decade ago, Arnold launched Sharecare to help each person build a longer, better life by enabling health transformation at the individual, organizational, and community level. Since then, he has grown the Atlanta-based business into a global enterprise with 2,400 employees across North America, South America, and Europe. To date, Sharecare has raised more than $1 billion from an impressive roster of investors, whose reach extends from the living room to doctors' exam rooms and into the workplace. Select strategic investor partners include Aflac Corporate Ventures, Anthem, CareFirst, Claritas Capital, Discovery Communications, HCA, Koch Strategic Platforms, Quest Diagnostics, Sony Pictures Television, and Wells Fargo, among others. As a result of Sharecare's economic and operational success under Arnold's leadership, the company entered the public market at a valuation of $3.9 billion and began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "SHCR" on July 2, 2021.

"Most Admired CEOs salutes the most influential leaders in our community, and we are proud to have Jeff Arnold as an honoree," said David Rubinger, market president and publisher of the Atlanta Business Chronicle. "Beyond the bottom line, CEOs like Jeff recognize being a leader both inside their organization and in the community is what sets them apart."

Through its flagship virtual care platform, Sharecare delivers each person a customized digital experience where they can easily access extensive information, engagement resources, and clinically validated tools to improve their individual well-being, no matter where they are in their health journey. Within its home state of Georgia, Sharecare has partnered with a range of organizations including the Department of Community Health, Delta Air Lines, and Wellstar Health System to improve the health and well-being of not only their employees, but also the people and communities they serve. Additionally, in conjunction with being the jersey patch partner of the Atlanta Hawks, the digital health company launched the "Sharecare Movement," a community-based well-being initiative aimed at making the Peach State one of the healthiest places to live, work, and play in the country.

All honorees in the Most Admired CEOs Awards will be celebrated at a special event on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

