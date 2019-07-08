Sharecare honored by Appy Awards and Digital Health Awards for industry-leading digital health and virtual reality platforms

ATLANTA, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its comprehensive digital health and wellbeing platforms and content recently garnered widespread industry accolades, including 10 Digital Health Awards and a 2019 Appy Award.

"We are proud of the continued recognition from the Digital Health Awards and Appy Awards, which honor the year's most transformational digital health resources and mobile applications across all industries," said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. "By harnessing the ubiquity of the smartphone, our top-rated digital health tools empower everyone – people, medical school students and physicians alike – to meaningfully optimize health outcomes."

In the Digital Health Awards, Sharecare received top honors for its websites; editorial and social content; digital health and wellness mobile application; and leadership in the visual health category with its virtual reality platform, Sharecare YOU, which allows anyone to freely navigate and explore an anatomically accurate 3D model of the human body. Additionally, Sharecare YOU was named "Best AR/VR App" in the 2019 Appy Awards. Each of these recognitions reflect the dynamic collection of outstanding, high-quality resources Sharecare offers to everyone, no matter where they are in their health journey.

The complete list of Sharecare's honors in the Appy Awards and Digital Health Awards in 2019 are as follows:

Appy Awards

Best AR/VR App for Sharecare YOU

Best Medical App Finalist for Sharecare app for iOS and Android

Digital Health Gold Award

Digital Health Silver Awards

Sharecare app for iOS and Android

Sharecare.com (mobile version)

Digital Health Bronze Awards

Digital Health Merit Awards

The Appy Awards are presented by MediaPost Communications, which has been at the forefront of the ever-changing digital marketplace for more than 20 years. To select the winners, judges first choose three entries in each category to name as finalists of the Appy Awards. The final round of judging is comprised of a panel of high caliber industry experts who determine a winner in each category together. For more information and a complete list of winners, visit https://www.mediapost.com/appyawards/winners/.

The biannual Digital Health Awards are organized by the Health Information Resource Center and aim to recognize first-rate digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. The winners are selected by a panel of qualified health technology professionals and are evaluated based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience, and overall quality.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

