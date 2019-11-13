Sharecare honored in Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™ for third consecutive year

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it was recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America. This is the third consecutive year that Sharecare has been recognized by Deloitte for achieving exceptional growth in a three-year period.

"We have focused considerable resources on realizing our passion to improve well-being for everyone while scaling our platform for the future; and it is validating to have Deloitte recognize our track record of sustained annual growth over the last 5 years," said Jeff Arnold, founder and CEO of Sharecare. "We are grateful to each employee, partner and user for being on this journey with us, and proud to join our fellow Fast 500 honorees, in particular those based in our home state of Georgia."

Sharecare was chosen based on its fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2015 to 2018, which was measured by Deloitte as 214%. During this timeframe, the company's growth was driven by multiple factors, including strategic partnerships with major health plans and large enterprises including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, CareFirst, Highmark Health, the State Health Benefit Plan of Georgia and Walmart; investments from Summit Partners, Swiss Re, Trinity Health, noted crossover fund Wellington Management and Wells Fargo; and four acquisitions which bolstered the Sharecare platform with new capabilities, including population health and disease management, virtual reality, and relaxation and mindfulness.

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on the percentage of fiscal year revenue growth measured between 2015 and 2018. Each winner is required to own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Each company must also have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Companies must also be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

