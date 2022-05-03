Sharecare introduces digital-first, precision advocacy solution to efficiently scale benefits navigation, integrated clinical care delivery

Built on top of the company's digital engagement platform, Sharecare+ is designed to simplify individuals' and families' holistic health experiences, remove barriers to care, improve outcomes, and lower costs

ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Sharecare+, its whole health, payor-agnostic advocacy solution. Seamlessly layered on top of the company's flagship digital engagement platform, Sharecare+ is designed to help health plans and self-insured employers maximize efficiency, productivity, and quality, and reduce cost of care while making members and employees and their families happier, healthier, and more productive.

At its core, Sharecare+ will deliver a highly personalized and simplified holistic health experience by empowering people to access all their well-being resources, health benefits, and comprehensive care navigation in one place, bolstered by additional support from dedicated clinical advocates and tech-enabled, in-home care services. By combining deep expertise in lifestyle and clinical coaching with a robust set of analytics-driven and AI-powered digital capabilities, Sharecare+ identifies the needs of each person across the interconnected elements of their health and well-being – including physical and mental health, financial and social well-being, and other social determinants and factors – to precisely determine opportunities for deeper engagement and risk reduction.

"A formidable next step in our evolution, Sharecare+ is a powerful, insights-driven extension of our enterprise portfolio, designed to deliver concierge-level care to our members while also driving value for employers and payors," said Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "By bringing our uniquely differentiated solution and enhanced experience to market, we are empowering organizations to support their member populations with unmatched compassion, quality, and efficiency through a single digital front door that seamlessly integrates into people's everyday lives, whether they need care in a clinical setting, virtually, or in the comfort of their own home."

In 2021, Sharecare expanded its well-being and health benefits navigation platform by fully integrating a connected suite of virtual care and high-touch offerings, including a library of clinically validated NCQA-accredited digital therapeutics and CareLinx by Sharecare, the company's tech-enabled home health solution. With the introduction of Sharecare+, Sharecare's flagship platform will be further enhanced with 24/7 virtual and telephonic assistance for members from dedicated personal health and clinical advocates – each empowered by advanced analytics and AI-enabled decision support.

"Sharecare+ provides a simplified employee and member experience with one place to go for all your well-being, healthcare, and benefits-related needs," said Jaffry Mohammed, chief operating officer of Sharecare. "By leveraging whole person risk analytics and advanced user segmentation, Sharecare+ brings the precision of engagement through digital and high-touch interventions, including care at home, resulting in both reduced costs and improved clinical outcomes."

The mobile-first Sharecare platform – also available via web app – provides each member on-demand access to resources to manage their well-being including a vast library of engaging and medically validated content, daily health tracking tools, behavioral health programs, and much more. In addition to helping people navigate their benefits, Sharecare+ advocates coordinate care for members across telehealth and virtual primary care, pharmacy care, chronic condition prevention and management programs, digital therapeutics, surgical care, and unique on-demand and tech-enabled in-home care services from CareLinx by Sharecare.

In parallel, the comprehensive care console in Sharecare+ acts as a one-stop shop that empowers advocates with a complete, 360-degree view of each member's health, including key clinical information such as claims data, risk assessment data, benefits eligibility, and healthcare utilization. This will enable clinical advocates to seamlessly guide each member toward relevant programs and offerings, as well as complete tasks on their behalf such as appointment scheduling and prescription management, creating efficiencies that drive improved outcomes and long-term savings in cost of care. The robust analytics capabilities in Sharecare+ will also support employers and payors by delivering population-level engagement insights to inform benefits plan management and drive member satisfaction and employee productivity.

Slated to launch on Jan. 1, 2023, Sharecare+ is commercially available to health plans and self-insured employers that deploy the Sharecare platform, currently representing ten million covered lives in the U.S. To learn more about Sharecare+ and the full suite of enterprise solutions available from Sharecare, please email [email protected] or stop by Booth #1113 this week at the 2022 National Summit in Orlando, Florida.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

