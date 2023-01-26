Sharecare launches VR program to improve well-being of American workforce and bring innovation to exercise

"Get Active" pilot with Lennar Corporation yields 82% engagement rate, 280% increase in average weekly exercise minutes among high-risk employees

ATLANTA and MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the launch of Get Active, a new program to help employers encourage exercise among their workforces in a fun, approachable, and accessible way, using the immersive power of virtual reality (VR). In a pilot with its customer Lennar Corporation, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, Sharecare's Get Active program for Meta Quest 2 yielded strong results for both healthy and high-risk Associates.

"At Lennar, we believe deeply in empowering our entire workforce to be fit for adaptability – and physical activity is core to fulfilling that goal," said Dr. Pascal Goldschmidt, chief medical officer of Lennar Corporation. "While I was optimistic going into this pilot, engagement across the board exceeded our expectations and feedback from our highest risk associates has been very positive. Sharecare has demonstrated its continued commitment to innovation and driving sustained employee engagement, and we are excited to expand Get Active to more Lennar Associates this year."

In addition to the immediate health benefits of physical activity – including improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety and blood pressure – it can help reduce and prevent the risk of chronic disease. Regular exercise also has been shown to reverse pre-diabetes, which according to the CDC, more than 1 in 3 American adults have; and, of those with prediabetes, more than 80% are unaware they have it.1

Further, the CDC estimates that if adults in the U.S. increased moderate-to-vigorous physical activity by just 10 minutes per day, about 110,000 deaths could be prevented annually.2 And according to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, health plan members who exercise regularly saw lower healthcare costs – approximately $4,438 less over four years.3

While health plans and self-insured employers actively seek ways to increase member usage across their well-being offerings, most yield low sustained engagement. Sharecare's Get Active program is designed to engage employees in physical activity by enabling "exercise by accident" through a convenient and gamified movement experience using the Meta Quest 2. Get Active also removes access barriers for those who may be disabled, uncomfortable with public gyms, or prefer in-home workouts, featuring a plethora of virtual activity options for both standing and seated settings – from stretching and ping pong to fighting zombies and basketball.

In a pilot conducted in late 2022 with Lennar Corporation, Sharecare's Get Active program generated promising results for their Associates, including those diagnosed with or at the greatest risk of developing diseases such as anxiety and depression, cancer, diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders. Among high-risk participants, the pilot with Lennar yielded an engagement rate of 82% and a 280% increase in average weekly exercise minutes per person compared to pre-program. Following the success of the pilot, Lennar is introducing Get Active as a core offering for its eligible Associate population in 2023, including those at risk for or managing a chronic disease.

"We have a strong track record of investing in innovation, including VR, to improve our comprehensive well-being platform and the employee experience, and the initial feedback on Get Active from Lennar's Associates is both encouraging and inspiring," said William Janis, senior vice president of health advocacy at Sharecare. "We are excited to differentiate our whole health benefits offering on behalf of our partners and their populations with a unique and approachable program that's fun and naturally engaging for employees of all fitness levels while improving outcomes and reducing costs."

Beginning this month, Get Active is available for Sharecare's employer customers to integrate into their workplace well-being and health benefits platform configurations.4,5 For client partners interested in deploying Get Active for their workforce, Sharecare works alongside them to stratify the eligible population for the program. For clients enrolled in Sharecare+, the digital health company's whole health, payor agnostic advocacy solution, family advocates also will work to enroll eligible members in the program.

After eligible members enroll in Sharecare's Get Active program, they will receive a Meta Quest 2 VR headset as well as an exercise guide featuring recommended movement-related VR apps to encourage exercise.6,7 Participants can use Meta Quest Move to count their activity minutes generated via the headset; and, with their consent, synchronize minutes worked out in VR to the Sharecare app, where the participant's activity data is used for their personal weekly and monthly movement goals and employer-sponsored rewards programs.8,9

To learn more about Sharecare's digital-first ecosystem, including the comprehensive marketplace of digital therapeutics and well-being programs – like Get Active – available to its employer, health plan, and government customers, please email [email protected].

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:

Jen Martin Hall

EVP of Communications, Sharecare

[email protected]

Danielle Tocco

VP of Communications, Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/prediabetes.html

[2] https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/pa-health/index.htm

[3] https://www.bcbs.com/sites/default/files/file-attachments/health-of-america-report/HOA-Benefits_of_Regular_Exercise.pdf

[4] Get Active is included as part of Sharecare+. Customers not enrolled in Sharecare+ may obtain access to Get Active as a buy up.

[5] Data from Sharecare's Get Active program will not affect members' health premiums or impact their health insurance claims in any way.

[6] Sharecare will run the Get Active program on behalf of interested employer client partners, and members who are eligible will be able to choose whether to participate in it. The Meta Quest 2 is not a medical device and is not designed to diagnose, treat or cure medical conditions and makes no representations regarding any healthy outcomes, results or benefits. All health-related statements are made solely by Sharecare, an independent company helping people manage their well-being.

[7] Program participants also will be able to purchase third-party apps in the Meta Store.

[8] Sharecare will not share program participants' protected health information with Meta.

[9] Sharecare will not sell program participants' personal information to Meta.

SOURCE Sharecare