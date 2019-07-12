Sharecare names Quest Diagnostics its preferred laboratory partner to advance digital health management

ATLANTA, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) have formed a collaboration designed to improve digital health and disease management for a range of health care consumers.

Sharecare has named Quest its preferred laboratory partner for its comprehensive digital health platform. Sharecare and Quest Diagnostics also intend to jointly explore the development of disease management programs and other services to empower better health. In addition, Quest has made a strategic investment in Sharecare for an undisclosed sum with Goldman Sachs serving as Sharecare's financial advisor. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"With its expertise, quality and reach, Quest Diagnostics is the trusted leader in diagnostic information services. Together, we will elevate the Sharecare experience and empower individuals to access better insights into their health risks," said Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and CEO for Sharecare.

The Sharecare platform engages people in all aspects of their health, from developing better eating habits, improving sleep and reducing stress to managing a chronic condition such as diabetes or heart disease. Starting with the RealAge test, the Sharecare platform enables people to go from assessment to action, and connect to personalized information, evidence-based programs, benefits, community resources and health services they need, while helping employers, health plans and health systems improve outcomes and close gaps in care for their populations.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations.

Strategic investors in Sharecare include hospitals, health care investment firms and health plans, in particular, HCA, Trinity Health, the Heritage Healthcare Innovation Fund and CareFirst; media companies Discovery Communications, Harpo Productions, Remark Holdings and Sony Pictures Television; high growth technology investment firms such as Claritas Capital; noted crossover fund Wellington Management; Wells Fargo; and Swiss Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance providers. Since its founding, Sharecare has raised in excess of $400 million in total capital.

To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

