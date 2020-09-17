Sharecare tapped by Amazon to deliver trusted health and well-being information through Alexa

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place through its comprehensive and data-driven virtual heath platform, today announced it is integrating its library of more than 80,000 questions and answers on various health and well-being topics into the Alexa voice service. The collaboration between Sharecare and Alexa builds upon the digital health company's commitment to democratize the availability of trusted health information and engage consumers in improving their well-being through innovations in voice technology.

"As the digital landscape of consumer health information grows increasingly crowded, determining the credibility of that information also can be challenging to navigate," said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. "For nearly a decade, Sharecare has partnered with more than 180 trusted health organizations as part of our mission to help people easily access the latest scientifically validated information to support their overall well-being. And with more than 19 million people in the U.S. actively using voice assistants to seek health information, being selected by Amazon's Alexa to provide their customers with verified answers from Sharecare enables even more people to access what they need, when they need it, and through a frictionless experience."

Sharecare's award-winning content – which spans virtually every health topic from 'A' to 'Z' – empowers people to navigate their well-being by helping them understand different aspects of their health. Curated in collaboration with its partners – including leading healthcare providers, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions – Sharecare's medically vetted content is created by its deep bench of health journalists and digital producers. Further, through its collaboration with the Boston University School of Public Health on the Community Well-Being Index (CWBI), Sharecare measures well-being through the lens of social determinants of health, providing people with detailed rankings and deeper context on how their own health is impacted by where they work, live, and play. And now, when Alexa responds to customers' questions about health topics, Sharecare is among the roster of trusted health information sources to which the voice service attributes answers. Try asking:

"Alexa, when should I get screened for colon cancer?"

"Alexa, how long does it take your body to digest food?"

"Alexa, when is the peak of flu season?"

"Alexa, how long are you supposed to wash your hands?"

"Alexa, why are my feet cold?"

"Alexa, why do people smoke?"

For answers to health and well-being questions informed by world-leading medical organizations and experts, visit www.sharecare.com – or just ask Alexa.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

