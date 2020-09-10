Sharecare teams up with Forbes Travel Guide to ensure health security and safety within hospitality industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced a strategic partnership with Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, to empower the hospitality industry to mitigate the operational and health safety challenges introduced by the pandemic. As part of this effort, Hermann Elger – most recently managing director and chief operating officer of Baccarat New York and Baccarat Hotels and Resorts – joins Sharecare as president of travel, hospitality, and entertainment.

"Never before have hospitality and healthcare been more inextricably linked – while much of that is grounded in ensuring that the physical environment meets and enforces standards to keep employees and guests safe from COVID-19, we also must ensure we leverage this opportunity to augment health security protocols and virtual care experiences with the standards inherent to excellent service," said Jeff Arnold, founder and CEO of Sharecare and chairman of Forbes Travel Guide. "This partnership between Sharecare and FTG ideally positions us to help the hospitality industry through this transformative period while also improving the quality of Sharecare's comprehensive virtual health solutions for every sector, every person."

Designed to help hospitality organizations comply with the proactive and reactive activities required to minimize the risk and impact of acute public health events, Sharecare's new health security solution is a complement to its flagship data-driven virtual health platform which includes a comprehensive COVID-19 readiness solution, [email protected] Together, these digital tools and programs empower organizations to address the evolving emotional, educational, clinical, and operational challenges introduced by the pandemic, ensuring that physical facilities comply with the appropriate safety protocols while employees and guests within those spaces have the tools and resources to stay safe and build resilience.

"Hermann's track record of leadership and innovation has had a lasting influence on some of the most prominent brands in hospitality and entertainment, and we believe this will meaningfully translate into this unique intersection of delivering quality service and care," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "We're delighted to welcome Hermann and look forward to our collaboration with Sharecare as we help integrate well-being and safety at the center of the five-star experience."

In his new role at Sharecare, Elger will work closely with FTG as a channel partner to provide the globe's best hotels with comprehensive and innovative solutions to help them navigate the world's return to travel. A well-respected leader in the luxury hospitality arena for over 25 years, Elger brings a wealth of global experience and expertise in hospitality and travel to his new role.

"There is no question that the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, and I believe the future of travel and entertainment is dependent on creating a culture of accountability that fosters resilience through well-being and health security; there is no organization more committed to these principles than Sharecare," said Elger. "During this pivotal moment in the history of hospitality, I look forward to working with the amazing teams at Sharecare and FTG to integrate excellent service across the health continuum while ensuring that Sharecare's solutions are available to people wherever they may travel, stay, work, or play."

Prior to Baccarat, Elger helmed other iconic hotels such the St. Regis New York, Montage Beverly Hills, and The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun. An early employee of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, he served that organization for nearly 18 years in various capacities across China, South East Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare, and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – dynamically and efficiently manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual heath platform uniquely integrates the messaging, motivation, management, and measurement that drives behavior change and makes high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. Designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities alike optimize individual and population-wide well-being, we deliver a comprehensive suite of virtual care and wellness solutions through a unified and scalable platform. From medication adherence to managing a chronic condition such as diabetes to developing better eating habits, improving sleep, and reducing stress, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and connecting them to the right tools, programs, benefits, and medical professionals at the right time. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

