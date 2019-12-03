Sharecare wins eight Digital Health Awards in Fall 2019 competition

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it was honored in the Fall 2019 competition of the Digital Health Awards for its platform, as well as its features, interactive tools and engaging multi-platform content. Hosted by the Health Information Resource Center to recognize the world's best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals, the Digital Health Awards competition is held twice each year — spring and fall. With eight wins in the Fall 2019 competition, Sharecare won a total of 18 Digital Health Awards in 2019.

"Regardless of the channel, medium or platform, we take seriously the responsibility that comes with people trusting us to help them improve their health – whether educating them about a health condition, connecting them to a care provider, or creating a safe place for them to share their experiences with others at similar stages in their health journeys," said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. "I am proud of not only our commitment to meet the evolving well-being demands of consumers, but also the dedication of our teams at Sharecare that bring these programs to life with creativity and passion for helping people live happier and healthier lives."

The Digital Health Awards bestowed accolades to Sharecare for its mobile website as well as several of its health information resources contained therein, including: an interactive health education guide about endometriosis; Find a Doctor, an on-demand search tool to help people locate a healthcare provider in their area by specialty or insurance network; and DailyStrength, an online community where patients, caregivers and loved ones who are navigating various health issues and chronic conditions can take part in virtual support groups. The competition also gave top honors to Sharecare's social media channels – specifically the Facebook and Instagram accounts of both the digital health company and "The Dr. Oz Show" – which each day deliver nearly 8 million combined followers with relevant health news, tips and resources for managing their well-being, right in their newsfeeds.

The full list of Sharecare's Digital Health Awards in the Fall 2019 competition is as follows:

Gold Awards

Silver Awards

Merit Award: Sharecare.com (mobile version)

For a complete list of winners and entry categories in the 2019 Fall Digital Health Awards, visit www.digitalhealthawards.com.

