Shared Housing is an Answer to the Nationwide Crisis of Affordable Housing

Annamarie Pluhar, founder and president of Sharing Housing, Inc., says "The U.S. crisis in affordable housing can be addressed in part by shared housing. If only 10% of the estimated 54 million empty bedrooms were occupied by housemates, over 5 million Americans could be living in affordable housing this year. But few even consider this option. How do we encourage this? By telling people that this option is viable, realistic and a win/win solution."



The two courses released today are 5 Key Benefits of Shared Housing and Sharing Housing 101 . The former explores why sharing housing a good idea and the latter teaches how to screen a potential housemate.



ABOUT SHARING HOUSING, INC.

Sharing Housing, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting shared housing through advocacy and education, aiming to change the cultural assumption that shared housing is a "less than" solution through working with organizations, housing professionals, the aging network, and local officials seeking innovative models.

ABOUT ANNAMARIE PLUHAR

Annamarie Pluhar, M.Div., is an award-winning speaker and trainer. As the founder and president of Sharing Housing, Inc., Ms. Pluhar has advocated for older adults, especially those who are single, to have a "home-mate," someone with whom they can share a home to reduce housing expenditures, enjoy the benefits of company, and find community, cooperation, and comfort. It's an age-old solution and one that has been overlooked.

She is the author of Sharing Housing, A Guidebook for Finding and Keeping Good Housemates based on her own personal experiences of living in shared housing for the past twenty years. She has been a guest blogger for SixtyandMe and is a contributing expert for the Silvernest newsletter.

