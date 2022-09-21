Shared Services Market -- North America to account for 35% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Shared Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shared Services Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the shared services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 123.64 billion. The global shared services market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several regional and global players. The vendors operating in the market are offering hybrid shared service solutions to provide a mix of nearshoring and offshoring services for strategic sourcing and fulfill clients' requirements. Besides, they are adopting several growth strategies such as new service offerings and M&A activities to gain an edge over their competitors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the cost reduction and increasing business efficiency benefits associated with the implementation of shared services. Many organizations adopt shared services to reduce the overall operating expenditure. Shared services enable organizations to have a single IT platform that can be used to work at different functional levels, including finance, HR, marketing, and operations. It also helps organizations improve business performance and speed of delivery. Such operational and cost benefits associated with the implementation of shared services are driving the growth of the market.

However, the challenges associated with the effective design and implementation of SSCs will reduce the growth potential of the market. Designing and implementing shared services require technical expertise and skilled professionals to meet the requirements of clients. The implementation requires CAPEX and IT systems to design the infrastructure that can reduce complexities and error rates. Inadequate design and development of shared services will incur significant losses for the organizations. Such challenges are expected to reduce the growth opportunities for market players. Learn about other key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request PDF Sample Report

The shared services market report is segmented by Application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the F&A segment will present significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. Similarly, by region, North America will dominate the market growth through 2026, occupying 35% of the global market share.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The company offers semiconductor capital equipment for various emerging applications, such as autonomous cars and robotics. Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Gartner Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd

International Business Machines Corp.

KPMG International Ltd

Oracle Corp.

OST Inc.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The Hackett Group Inc.

Wipro Ltd

