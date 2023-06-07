Shared Services Market size to grow by USD 156.78 billion from 2022 to 2027; the emergence of robotics process automation will be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shared services market size is estimated to increase by USD 156.78 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.64% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shared Services Market 2023-2027

Shared services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global shared services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer shared services in the market are Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., ExlService Holdings Inc., Gartner Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Accenture Plc - The company offers shared services such as mobilization as a service.

The company offers shared services such as mobilization as a service. Atos SE - The company offers shared services such as augmented interactive reality shared service.

The company offers shared services such as augmented interactive reality shared service. Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers shared services such as the Benefits Logic financial shared services center.

The company offers shared services such as the Benefits Logic financial shared services center. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Shared Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the F&A segment will be significant during the forecast period. Shared services for finance and accounting services are a key function for most organizations and thus, they are widely adopted by leading organizations. Organizations must ensure that the finance processes meet the regulatory and compliance requirements as per guidelines, which are usually helped by shared service providers. Furthermore, the SSCs for finance are centralized service delivery systems for financial processes such as invoice management, analysis, and reporting. Hence, such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global shared services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global shared services market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, as well as oil and gas prefer shared services to enhance the quality of delivery systems. Moreover, due to the advent of technological innovation, financial technology companies are expected to play a key role in the financial services sector. hence, such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Shared Services Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

A major factor driving growth in the shared services market is the need for business process automation. It is a key part of business transformation at the functional level as it reduces manual work and increases the operational efficiency of your organization. Manual steps in financial, HR, and supply chain processes are reduced through data accuracy and consistency using shared services.

Furthermore, automated business processes minimize redundancies and errors in transactional processes. Hence, the increasing demand for business process automation drives the growth of the global shared services market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

An emerging trend in the shared service market is the emergence of robotics process automation. RPA is a comprehensive IT solution that is developed through advanced technologies such as AI, intelligent systems, and automated software programs. It can be used to automate manual business processes across several functions in organizations, including F&A, HR, and SCM.

Furthermore, RPA eliminates manual errors in the business processes of organizations and enhances operational efficiencies to a great extent. Hence, such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

A major challenge hindering the growth of the shared services market is the effective design and implementation of SSCs. The designing and implementation of SSCs require technical expertise along with domain experts to assess the requirements of the clients. To fulfill business requirements specific to the clients, SSCs should be carefully designed. Furthermore, SSCs manage a lot of complex transactional processes that require IT systems, reducing the complexities and error rates, as well as backup and recovery solutions. Additionally, the implementation of SSCs that lack the requisite quality of IT services might prompt the termination of shared services contracts. Hence, such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics, which states about

consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample

report!

What are the key data covered in this Shared Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the shared services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the shared services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the shared services market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of shared services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cloud analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49,051.7 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (hosted data warehouse solutions, cloud BI tools, complex event processing, and others), deployment (public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Machine learning and AI adoption is the key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The managed IT infrastructure services market size is expected to increase to USD 64.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%. This report extensively covers managed IT infrastructure services market segmentation by end-user (small and medium enterprise and large enterprise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising adoption of cloud-based managed security services (MSS) is notably driving the managed IT infrastructure services market growth.

Shared Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 156.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., ExlService Holdings Inc., Gartner Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global shared services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global shared services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 F and A - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on F and A - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on F and A - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on F and A - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on F and A - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on IT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on IT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 SCM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on SCM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on SCM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on SCM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on SCM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 HR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on HR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on HR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on HR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on HR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on CRM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on CRM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 123: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Atos SE

Exhibit 127: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 128: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 130: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Atos SE - Segment focus

12.5 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 132: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 133: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 135: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.6 CGI Inc.

Exhibit 137: CGI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: CGI Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: CGI Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: CGI Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: CGI Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 142: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 ExlService Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 151: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Gartner Inc.

Exhibit 156: Gartner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Gartner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Gartner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Gartner Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Genpact Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Genpact Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Genpact Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Genpact Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Genpact Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Genpact Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 165: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 168: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 170: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 175: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 178: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 180: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 181: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 182: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 183: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 185: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 188: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 190: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 191: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 192: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 193: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 194: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 195: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 196: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 197: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 198: Research methodology



Exhibit 199: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 200: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 201: List of abbreviations

Engineering and Research and Development Services

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio