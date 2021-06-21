ShareFaith's New Hybrid Learning Modules Offer Flexibility for Kids Programs this Summer

MEDFORD, Ore., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareFaith Kids, a digital content library specifically tailored for children's curriculum at churches, announces a new Vacation Bible School (VBS) series that addresses the need for both in-person and online programs this summer. ShareFaith Kids is a division of ShareFaith, a leading provider of church worship and outreach resources.

"The Shepherd King – The Story of David" is a 5-day adventure produced with all the necessary digital tools to adapt the program to live or online settings. It includes step-by-step instructions for hosting the program live as well as recommendations for easily building it into an online experience. This latest content is the fourth series created specifically for Vacation Bible School programs.

"In a recent survey, we learned that close to 40% of churches did not make a transition to online VBS during the pandemic. Of those that did, about 50% said third-party children-focused digital assets were important to successful learning experiences," said AJ Fenlason, general manager of ShareFaith. "Churches are going to choose the appropriate pace to re-open their doors to their communities, and we want to ensure they won't have to sacrifice the VBS tradition that thousands of children look forward to each year."

The program features a checklist for hosting the program, a promo pack to drive interest, and a swag pack filled with collectible cards, stickers and other fun content for kids, in addition to the five days of downloadable digital content. Options exist to design, customize and share social media graphics.

About ShareFaith

ShareFaith is a leading provider of church worship and outreach resources to engage and grow disciples. The ShareFaith Suite brings together website services, media and a comprehensive kids curriculum to provide all-in-one digital solutions for churches nationwide. A part of the Ministry Brands family of software solutions, ShareFaith creates the cutting-edge media and technology resources to empower churches in a digital world.

Contact: Pam Junot

Telephone: 888-400-1451 x 1158

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ministry Brands