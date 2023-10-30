SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Farfetch Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Farfetch Limited ("Farfetch" or "the Company") (NYSE: FTCH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 9, 2023 and August 17, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 19, 2023.  

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Farfetch suffered from a slowdown in growth in both the U.S. and China markets. The Company struggled with onboarding before the launch of its partnership with Reebok. The Company downplayed its struggled with inventory and supply chain. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Farfetch, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

