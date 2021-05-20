SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ContextLogic Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against ContextLogic Inc. ("ContextLogic" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WISH) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's December 16, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or between December 16, 2020, and May 12, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 16, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. ContextLogic's monthly active users ("MAUs") for the fourth quarter of 2020 declined significantly and did not show signs of growing. Based on this fact, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ContextLogic, investors suffered damages.

