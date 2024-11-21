SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Edwards To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Edwards between February 6, 2024 and July 24, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ("Edwards" or the "Company") (NYSE: EW) and reminds investors of the December 13, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Edwards' expected revenue for the fiscal year 2024, particularly as it related to the growth of the Company's core product, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement ("TAVR"). Defendants' statements included, among other things, strong commitment to the TAVR platform, confidence in the Company's ability to capitalize on a subset of untreated patients through scaling of its various patient activation activities, and continued claims of significant demand in allegedly lower-penetrated markets.

On July 24, 2024, Edwards unveiled below-expectation financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and, in particular, slashed its revenue guidance for the TAVR platform for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed the TAVR setback on the "continued growth and expansion of structural heart therapies … [which] put pressure on hospital workflows." Investors understood this to mean that developments in new procedures, including Defendant's own Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies ("TMTT"), put significant strain on hospital structural heart teams such that they were underutilizing TAVR, despite the Company's continued claim of a significantly undertreated patient population. Moreover, the Company announced three acquisitions during the second quarter designed to embolden their treatments alternative to TAVR, suggesting further that the company was aware of the potential for the TAVR platform's decelerated growth. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Edwards' revelations. The price of Edwards' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $86.95 per share on July 24, 2024, Edwards' stock price fell to $59.70 per share on July 25, 2024, a decline of about 31.34% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Edwards' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/EW or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

