SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Marqeta

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Marqeta, Inc. ("Marqeta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MQ) and reminds investors of the February 7, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On November 4, 2024, Marqeta, Inc. issued a press release entitled "Marqeta Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results." In addition to reporting its third quarter results, Marqeta announced lower fourth quarter guidance which reflected "several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes."

On this news, the price of Marqeta stock fell $2.53 per share, or 42.5%, to close at $3.42 per share on November 5, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Marqeta's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

