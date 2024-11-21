SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PACS Group

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PACS Group To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PACS Group, Inc. ("PACS Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: PACS) and reminds investors of the January 13, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company engaged in a "scheme" to submit false Medicare claims which "drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 – 2023"; (2) that the Company engaged in a "scheme" to "bill thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare"; (3) that the Company engaged in a scheme to falsify documentation related to licensure and staffing; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 11, 2024, PACS Group conducted its IPO, selling 21,428,572 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share, received net proceeds of approximately $450 million.

On November 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report based on a 5-month investigation that included interviews with 18 former PACS Group employees, competitors, and an analysis of more than 900 PACS facility cost reports. The report alleged the Company had "abused a COVID-era waiver" in a "scheme" that involved falsely submitting false Medicare claims which "drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 – 2023, enabling PACS to IPO in early 2024 with the illusion of legitimate growth and profitability." The report further alleged the Company engaged in a scheme to maintain revenue by "bill[ing] thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare Part B regardless of clinical need or outcomes." The report also alleged a widespread practice of falsifying documentation, including by engaging in a "scheme whereby PACS attempts to fool regulators by 'renting' licenses from third parties to 'hang' on buildings" and then "either employs unlicensed administrators or has administrators manage multiple buildings in excess of state mandated limits." Similarly, the report alleges the Company engaged in a scheme related to licensure and staffing of nurses, whereby "PACS secretly lists uncertified nurse aides (NAs) as certified in the system, in an apparent scheme to cheat staffing ratios" and "retroactively add fake RN hours" in order "to meet minimum staffing requirements, boost star ratings, and avoid costly penalties."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.93 or 27.78%, to close at $31.01 per share on November 4, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 6, 2024, before the market opened, the Company announced that it would postpone its fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings release. The Company further disclosed it had "received civil investigative demands from the federal government regarding the Company's reimbursement and referral practices that may or may not be related to this week's third-party report."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.45 or 38.76%, to close at $18.09 per share on November 6, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. By the commencement of this action, PACS Group stock has traded as low as $18.09 per share, a more than 13.9% decline from the $21 per share IPO price.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding PACS Group's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

