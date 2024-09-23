SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of STMicroelectronics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In STMicroelectronics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against STMicroelectronics N.V. ("STMicroelectronics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STM) and reminds investors of the October 22, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Defendants provided investors with material information concerning STM's expected revenue for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's understanding of the industrial and automotive sectors' recovery paths, repeated indications that they had hit the proverbial "bottom" of these trends, and continued claims that the low points of their original and updated guides factored in the risks associated with these macro trends. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of STM's forecasting ability; notably, that the Company did not truly have appropriate visibility to generate the guidance it put forth, failed to appropriately analyze the visibility it did have, or otherwise the Company was simply not truly equipped to handle the ongoing challenges in its end-market industries as they had projected. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase STM's securities at artificially inflated prices.

The truth emerged on July 25, 2024, when STM announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed their results and lowered guidance as, "contrary to our prior expectations, customer orders for Industrial did not improve and Automotive demand declined."

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to STM's revelation. The price of STM's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $39.54 per share on July 24, 2024, STM's stock price fell to $33.47 per share on July 25, 2024, a decline of more than 15.3% in the span of one day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

