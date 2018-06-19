SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Flex Pharma, Inc. (FLKS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On August 1, 2017, Flex announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial, referred to as the "COMMEND" trial, to evaluate its product candidate FLX-787 with a focus on treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS"). On October 16, 2017, Flex announced the initiation of a second Phase 2 trial, referred to as the "COMMIT" trial, to evaluate FLX-787 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease ("CMT").

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Flex overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of ALS and CMT; and (2) as a result, Flex's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 13, 2018, Flex announced that it planned to halt both the COMMEND and the COMMIT trials, citing oral tolerability concerns observed in both studies. Flex also said that it will restructure its organization to reduce costs, including reducing its workforce by approximately 60%, and that Flex Pharma's Board is exploring "strategic alternatives, including the potential sale or merger of the company." Following this news, Flex stock dropped $3.14 per share, or 75.12%, to close at $1.04 on June 13, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Flex you have until August 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

