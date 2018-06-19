SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against TAL Education Group (TAL) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TAL overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in TAL you have until August 17, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

