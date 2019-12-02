Shareholder Alert - Overstock.com, Inc. - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Overstock.com's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - OSTK

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating certain directors and officers of Overstock.com, Inc. ("Overstock" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: OSTK) for possibly breaching their fiduciary duties to Overstock.com and its shareholders.

Investors of Overtstock.com may have legal claims against Overstock.com's directors and officers. Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether members of Overstock.com's board of directors caused or allowed Overstock.com to operate in an unlawful or otherwise inappropriate manner, thereby causing damage to Overstock.com and its shareholders.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact either John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

