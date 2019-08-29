SHAREHOLDER ALERT - SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. ("SAExploration" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAEX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired SAExploration securities between March 15, 2016 and August 15, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/saex.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the existence of SEC and internal investigations into the Company's financial reporting; (2) the need for SAEX to restate all of its financial statements covering 2015 through 2018; (3) CEO Jeffrey Hastings had been placed on administrative leave; and (4) CFO and General Counsel Brent Whitely had been fired.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/saex or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss with SAExploration you have until October 17, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

