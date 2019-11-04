SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sealed Air Corporation ("Sealed Air" or the "Company") (NYSE: SEE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Sealed Air securities between November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/see.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants' efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (2) that Sealed Air's deduction of $1.49 billion, in connection with a settlement resolving asbestos-related liabilities, was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company's financial results; (3) that Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading; and (5) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/see or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sealed Air you have until December 31, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.

