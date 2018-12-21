SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AQUA

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. ("Evoqua" or the "Company") (NYSE: AQUA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and indexed under 18-cv-10320, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise, acquired Evoqua securities between November 6, 2017 through October 30, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Evoqua securities between November 6, 2017, and October 30, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until January 7, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Evoqua purports to be a leading provider of mission-critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems, and technologies to support its customers' full water lifecycle needs. With over 200,000 installations worldwide, the Company holds leading positions in the industrial, commercial and municipal water treatment markets in North America. Evoqua offers a portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions sold under a number of brands. Evoqua claims that customer intimacy created through its service network is a significant competitive advantage.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 30, 2018, Evoqua announced its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which fell below the Company's and analyst's expectations. Evoqua stated that the shortfalls were "primarily due to acquisition system integration issues, supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project."

On this news, Evoqua's stock price fell $4.78 per share, or 34.64%, to close at $9.02 on October 30, 2018.

