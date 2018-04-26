SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Facebook, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - FB

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : FB) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of California, and docketed under 18-cv-06765, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Facebook between April 26, 2018 and July 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Facebook securities between April 26, 2018, and July 25, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until September 25, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Facebook operates a social networking website that allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria. As of the end of 2017, Facebook had roughly 2.2 billion active users.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (ii) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook's social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, such as Stories, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (iii) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 25, 2018, post-market, Facebook announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported revenues and numbers of daily and monthly active users that fell short of market expectations. On a conference call discussing Facebook's financial outlook, Company's chief financial officer David M. Wehner stated that Facebook expected its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall, stating that Facebook "expect[s] currency to be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters" and that the Company "plan[s] to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization."

On this news, Facebook's share price fell $41.24, or 18.96%, to close at $176.26 on July 26, 2018.

