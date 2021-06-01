SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PTON

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: PTON) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-02925, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Peloton between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Peloton securities during the Class Period, you have until June 28, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread+ and Tread, which include touchscreens that stream live and on-demand classes. Peloton also provides connected fitness subscriptions and access to live and on-demand classes.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (ii) safety was not a priority to Peloton as Defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (iii) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (iv) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; (v) Tread featured similar safety concerns; (vi) merely reinforcing safety warnings would be insufficient; (vii) the CPSC and Peloton would issue a recall of the Tread+ and Tread; (viii) issues with the Tread+ and Tread were not patchable via software updates; (ix) Defendants were not fully cooperating with the CPSC; (x) as opposed to Defendants' statements, CPSC statements were not misleading or inaccurate; and (xi) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 17, 2021, a day the market was closed, the CPSC issued a press release entitled "CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+" alerting the public to dangers, including death, associated with the Peloton Tread+.

That same day, Peloton issued a press release entitled "PELOTON REFUTES CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION CLAIMS: CPSC PUBLISHES MISLEADING, INACCURATE BULLETIN ON TREAD+ PRODUCT SAFETY" which attempted to rebut the CPSC's warnings.

Following these disclosures, Peloton's stock price fell $16.28 per share, or 14%, over the next three trading days to close at $99.93 per share on April 21, 2021, damaging investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, during market hours, the CPSC issued a statement entitled "Statement of Acting Chairman Robert Adler on the Recall of the Peloton Tread + and Tread" which announced that the CPSC and Peloton had come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products, which required Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills.

That same day, Peloton posted an article entitled "CPSC and Peloton Announce: Recall of Tread+ Treadmills After One Child Death and 70 Incidents; Recall of Tread Treadmills Due to Risk of Injury" to its website, which, among other things, acknowledged that Peloton made a mistake in its initial response to the CPSC's request that Defendants recall the Tread+ and should have engaged more productively with the CPSC from the outset.

Following these disclosures, Peloton's stock price fell $14.08 per share, or 14.56%, to close at $82.62 per share on May 5, 2021, further damaging investors.

