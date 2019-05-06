Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Aquantia, Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its Sale to Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

MILWAUKEE, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating the Board of Aquantia, Corp. (NYSE: AQ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of AQ to Marvell.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/aquantia or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges AQ's financial outlook is improving and yet AQ shareholders will receive the only $13.25 per share. Marvell is purchasing AQ at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for AQ by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if AQ accepts a superior bid. AQ insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of AQ's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for AQ.

If you own common stock in AQ and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/aquantia.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

