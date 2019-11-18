Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Carolina Financial Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to United Bankshares, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Carolina Financial to United.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/carolina-financial-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Carolina Financial's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 1.13 of United's shares for each share of Carolina Financial, resulting in an aggregate transaction value of approximately $1.1 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Carolina Financial by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Carolina Financial accepts a superior bid. Carolina Financial insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Carolina Financial's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Carolina Financial.

If you own common stock in Carolina Financial and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/carolina-financial-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

