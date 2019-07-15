Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Carolina Financial Corporation

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CART) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of CART to Carolina Financial.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/cart or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges CART's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive the equivalent of only $10.57 per share for each share of CART common stock they own. Carolina Financial is acquiring CART at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CART by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if CART accepts a superior bid. CART insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of CART's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CART.

If you own common stock in CART and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/cart.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

