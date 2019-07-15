Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Callon Petroleum Company

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRZO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Carrizo to Callon.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/carrizo or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Carrizo's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive the equivalent of only $13.21 per share for each share of Carrizo common stock they own. Callon is acquiring Carrizo at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Carrizo by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Carrizo accepts a superior bid. Carrizo insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Carrizo's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Carrizo.

If you own common stock in Carrizo and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/carrizo.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

