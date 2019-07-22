Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to NextPoint Hospitality Trust

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Condor (Nasdaq: CDOR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Condor to NextPoint.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/condor or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Condor's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $11.10 per share for each share of Condor common stock they own. NextPoint is acquiring Condor at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Condor by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Condor accepts a superior bid. Condor insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Condor's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Condor.

If you own common stock in Condor and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/condor.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

