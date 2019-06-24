Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to L Catterton

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating the Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Del Frisco's to L Catterton.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/del-friscos or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Del Frisco's financial outlook is improving and yet Del Frisco's shareholders will receive only $8 per share. L Catterton is acquiring Del Frisco's at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Del Frisco's by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Del Frisco's accepts a superior bid. Del Frisco's insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Del Frisco's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Del Frisco's.

If you own common stock in Del Frisco's and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/del-friscos.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

