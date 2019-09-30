Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOVA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Dova to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Dova's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only receive $27.50 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right that entitles them to an additional $1.50 per share in cash upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia, representing a total potential consideration of $29.00 per share, or a total potential consideration of up to $915 million on a fully diluted basis.. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is acquiring Dova at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Dova by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Dova accepts a superior bid. Dova insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Dova's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Dova.

If you own common stock in Dova and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

