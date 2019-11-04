Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether IBERIABANK Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to First Horizon National Corp.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating IBERIABANK (Nasdaq: IBKC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of IBERIABANK to First Horizon.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/iberiabank-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges IBERIABANK's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IBERIABANK share they own. First Horizon shareholders will own 56% and IBERIABANK shareholders will own 44% of the combined company in this "merger of equals". The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for IBERIABANK by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if IBERIABANK accepts a superior bid. IBERIABANK insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of IBERIABANK's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for IBERIABANK.

If you own common stock in IBERIABANK and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/iberiabank-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

