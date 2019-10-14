Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Parsley Energy, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Jagged Peak (NYSE:JAG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Jagged Peak to Parsley Energy.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Jagged Peak's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only a fixed exchange rate 0.447 shares of Parsley Class A common stock for each share of Jagged Peak common stock they own, or $7.59 per Jagged Peak share based on Parsley Energy's closing price on October 11, 2019. Parsley Energy is acquiring Jagged Peak at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Jagged Peak by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Jagged Peak accepts a superior bid. Jagged Peak insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Jagged Peak's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Jagged Peak.

