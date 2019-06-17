Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Sale to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating the LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of LTXB to Prosperity.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/legacytexas or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges LTXB financial outlook is improving and yet LTXB shareholders will receive only the equivalent of $41.78 per share. Prosperity is purchasing LTXB at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for LTXB by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if LTXB accepts a superior bid. LTXB insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of LTXB's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for LTXB.

If you own common stock in LTXB and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/legacytexas.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

